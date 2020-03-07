Rangholic 2020: Masti unlimited

By | Published: 10:24 pm

The ultimate holi bash is here in Hyderabad by Leena – Aqua – The Park Hyderabad. With the most vibrant and colourful festival, join an enthralling and vivacious “Holi Bash at Aqua”, titled Rangholic 2020, with the famous DJ Piyush Bajaj with his killer crazy sets to keep you rocking and rolling to unstoppable dance numbers along with and array of festive delicacies.

A highly exclusive party, enjoy live dhol, organic colours, rain dance and much more. There’s a specialised kids arrangement for anyone under 21 years for a nominal charge of Rs 999.Join the unlimited holi bash with unlimited food and beverage at Rs 2,499 (single person) and Rs 4,999 (couple passes). These prices are for early bird passes.

For more information, call 8452970841 | 9884912417 | 040 44990000.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter