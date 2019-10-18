Rangleela Maidan in Warangal getting ready for Narakasura Vadha

By | Published: 10:09 pm

Warangal Urban: The Rangleela Maidan at Ursu in the city is getting for ready for another big event – Narakasura Vadha. While Ravana Vadha programme takes place every year on the occasion of Dasara, Narakasura Vadha event is conducted on the occasion of Diwali festival. Arrangements are being done for the event by the Narakasura Vadha committee with the help of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

“The event will be held on October 25 two days ahead of Diwali. And I appeal to the people to participate in large numbers to make the event a grand success,” said convener of the committee Marupalla Ravi and added that a 56 -foot cutout of demon Narakasura made of cardboard stuffed with the firecrackers would be installed and set on blaze during the event.

Thousands of the people witness the event every year. “We are making all arrangements on par with the event of Ravana Vadha,” said an official of the GWMC.

