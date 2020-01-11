Rangoli makes Salar Jung Museum colourful

By | Published: 6:28 pm

More than 60 participants responded to the Salar Jung Museum call on exhibiting skills in Rangoli and vied for honours at the museum premises.

In the run-up to Sankranti festivities, the participating girls and women came up with creative Rangoli layouts and filled them with bright shades unleashing a riot of colours in the campus. Among the Rangoli, a panel selected the best and awards to 20 participants were presented by the Salar Jung Museum director, Dr A Nagender Reddy.

The event was organised as part of the Museum Week celebration i.e., from January 8 to 14, in different categories and age groups right from 8 years age. The competition was for traditional Rangoli with dots, lines and landscapes on motifs designs.

