Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad fritter away advantage

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:40 pm

Hyderabad: On a day when 16 wickets fell, Hyderabad bowlers rose to the occasion before the batsmen yet again frittered away advantage in the second innings to place the four-day Group A & B Ranji Trophy league match against Rajasthan delicately poised on the second day at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium on Tuesday.

Led by the tall speedster M Ravi Kiran (4/46), the bowlers rose to the occasion as Hyderabad bundled out Rajasthan for a below-par 135 in 49.4 overs. This was in reply to Hyderabad’s score of 171. Taking a 36-run first innings lead, the hosts ran into trouble as their batsmen floundered to end the day at 101/6 in 35.3 overs. Hyderabad are 137 runs ahead with four wickets in hand.

Bowling to a good line and length, Ravi Kiran had Rajasthan in trouble from the seventh over when he forced opener YB Kothari to edge and was caught by wicketkeeper Kolla Sumanth. In the ninth over, Sumanth took a brilliant diving catch to his right to dismiss MN Singh off Ravi Kiran. RK Bishnoi fell to a trap as substitute fielder Akash Bhandari held a fine catch at deep square leg to give Ravi Kiran his third wicket.

MK Lomor failed to keep his cut shot down and was caught by Jaweed Ali at point off Ravi Teja. Rajasthan skipper Ashok Meneria (42) and Aditya N Garhwal (23) offered a brief resistance with the fifth wicket pair adding 34 runs. Left-arm seamer CV Milind ended the stand by having Garhwal caught at second slip by skipper Tanmay Agarwal. Milind captured his second wicket with a caught behind dismissal that of AR Gupta.

The left-handed Meneira had a charmed life when Tanmay grassed a catch at slips off Ravi Kiran with the batsman on 23. Off spinner Saaketh Sai Ram struck twin blows by sending back SK Sharma and Meneria. Sharma was lbw while Meneria was caught behind and Rajasthan were reeling at 123/8.

Coming back for another spell, Ravi Kiran cleaned up TM Haq as he uprooted his middle stump before left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan terminated the Rajasthan innings by taking the wicket of AV Choudhury (lbw).

Hyderabad openers Tanmay Agarwal and Akshath Reddy put on 29 runs before left-arm seamer TM Haq removed the former for 16. The left-handed Tanmay hooked straight into fine leg fielder’s hands. Haq struck immediately for the second time as left-hander B Sandeep missed the line to be bowled.

Himalay Agarwal failed yet again and this time he hooked left-arm seamer AV Choudhary straight into RR Singh’s hands in the deep. Wicketkeeper MN Singh leapt high to hold a one-handed catch to dismiss Jaweed Ali. Rajasthan strangled Hyderabad as Kolla Sumanth played a reckless shot to be caught at short covers. The hosts lost their sixth wicket when left-hander Ravi Teja awkwardly defended a short ball to be caught at silly point at the fag end of the day. However Akshath Reddy, who has been in poor form, batted solidly for his fighting, unbeaten 43 (105 balls, 4×4, 1c6).

On Monday, the two teams observed a two-minute silence along with the officials and two Hyderabad selectors RA Swaroop and Jyothi Prasad before the start of the match in memory of late Peter Gomes, an HCA executive member, who passed away on Sunday in Bengaluru.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.