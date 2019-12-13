Ranji Trophy: Panchal, Kalaria set up Gujarat victory

By | Published: 12:11 am 7:05 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad began their Ranji Trophy campaign on a dismal note, going down to visitors Gujarat by eight wickets on the fourth and final day of the Group A & B Ranji Trophy match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal on Thursday.

Resuming the day at 233/6, Hyderabad were shot out for 266 in 90.1 overs, losing their remaining four wickets for 33 runs in just 30 minutes in the morning session as player of the match Roosh Kalaria (5/45) ran through the hosts’ lower order.

Chasing a modest 187-run target, Gujarat lost opener Kathan D Patel (1) early to Hyderabad pacer Ravi Kiran in the fourth over. However, skipper Priyank Panchal (90 off 80 balls, 14×4, 2×6) played an aggressive knock and added 135 runs with half-centurion Bhargav Merai (69 not out off 99 balls, 6×4, 1×6) for the second wicket to set up the visitors’ victory.

Left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan, who had taken a toll off Panchal’s dominant show, dismissed the skipper in the 28th over, denying him a century. However, the rest of their innings was a mere formality as Bhargav and wicket-keeper batsman Dhruv Raval (23 not out) achieved the target in 36.4 overs, collecting six points from the match.

Earlier, Hyderabad’s hopes of batting deep in the morning session were foiled by left-arm pacer Kalaria who had an impressive outing with both bat and ball (37 runs & 7/79 overall). The promising pacer grabbed three wickets for seven runs in his morning spell of 3.1 overs as Hyderabad lower-order failed to offer resistance against some quality seam bowling.

The 26-year-old seamer began his spell on a positive note, cleaning up Tanay Thyagarajan (14). This was after right-arm pacer Chintan Gaja struck off the fourth ball of the day, dismissing first innings half-centurion Kolla Sumanth (17), who was caught at second slip by Manpreet Juneja. Sumanth’s fall dealt a crucial blow to Hyderabad’s hopes of posting a strong fourth innings target.

Speaking after the match, Gujarat skipper Priyank Panchal said early wickets on the fourth day benefited his team. “Those wickets were crucial. Credit goes to Kalaria. I knew that Hyderabad will spread the field if I score runs. So, I wanted to play attacking cricket,” he said. Hyderabad will next meet Punjab in Patiala from December 17 to 20.

Scorecard

Hyderabad 1st innings: 233

Gujarat 1st Innings: 313

Hyderabad 2nd Innings: TD Agarwal lbw b AR Patel 96 (170b, 13×4), PA Reddy b AR Patel 45 (92b, 6×4, 1×6), G Shashidhar Reddy c Juneja b Kalaria 9 (36b), BP Sandeep b Nagwaswalla 41 (74b, 3×4, 1×6), HP Agarwal c Panchal b Gaja 9 (33b, 1×4), K Sumanth c Juneja b Gaja 17 (47b, 3×4), CV Milind c Raval b Kalaria 10 (24b, 1×4), T Thyagarajan b Kalaria 14 (39b, 3×4), M Hassan c AR Patel b Kalaria 11 (19b, 1×4), Mohammed Siraj c Nagwaswalla b Kalaria 0 (6b), M Ravi Kiran not out 0 (2b);

Extras (b 4, lb 5, nb 1, w 4) 14; Total (All out in 90.1 overs) 266;

Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-123, 3-182, 4-204, 5-204, 6-216, 7-243, 8-255, 9-263;

Bowling: RB Kalaria 16.1-3-45-5, CT Gaja 16-3-38-2, AR Nagwaswalla 13-3-35-1, AR Patel 23-3-44-2, RH Bhatt 9-1-34-0, PP Chawla 13-1-61-0

Gujarat 2nd Innings: (Target: 187)Kathan D Patel c Sumanth b Ravi Kiran 1 (9b), PK Panchal c Thyagarajan b Hassan 90 (80b, 14×4, 2×6), BH Merai not out 69 (99b, 6×4, 1×6), DJ Raval not out 23 (32b, 2×4);

Extras: (lb 4) 4; Total: (For 2 wkts in 36.4 overs) 187;

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-144;

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-1-23-0, M Ravi Kiran 5-1-12-1, CV Milind 6-0-27-0, M Hassan 12-0-65-1,T Thyagarajan 9.4-0-56-0.

