Ranjit Barot gets candid about his calling playing drums

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Well-known in the music circuit, Ranjit Barot, has been at the forefront of both worlds, the Indian / World music, and Jazz fusion genres. Over the course of his journey, he has worked with musical greats like AR Rahman and been the drummer for guitar legend John Mclaughlin and the 4th Dimension band. A blip in changing music scene in between may have left unemployed, but opportunity soon came knocking with Louiz Banks and from there, his career was on an upward streak. He shares how he chose to see every obstacle as a stepping stone.

You’re born into a family which has strong Indian classical music & dance roots. What appealed about Western music?

Possibly because I was born in England I had an affinity to some of the music I was listening to while growing up there. On moving back to India, I was enrolled in an English medium, Jesuit run school. The environment was very open and there was a strong emphasis on Western choral and classical music. It is here that the drums found me. There was something about the drums, the immediacy of it all, that captured my imagination.

What was it like to turn a composer and a music arranger?

In 1986, I went from being the most sought-after drummer in the country to becoming unemployed. The live music scene started to fade as television made its grand entry in India. On learning about my situation, Louiz Banks offered me a job to work with him in the studio.

Jazz, they say, is a cultivated taste in contemporary music. What’s so special about Jazz that drew you to it?

Jazz, like hip hop or rap, came out of a social dialogue. It represents the time in which it was born as well as reveals its roots in the blues. People who don’t have a ‘taste’ for jazz just aren’t familiar with it’s whole spiritual and social trajectory. At the heart of jazz, just like Indian classical music, is improvisation.

You have a long association with AR Rahman…

We met through our mutual friend, filmmaker Bharat Bala. We both used to do music for advertising and Rahman came to Bombay to work on an ad film. Bala introduced us and asked me, if AR could use my equipment for the day in a studio I used extensively. We became friends and realised we shared common tastes in music. We’ve been friends ever since and now I’m the musical director of his live shows.

Which musician(s) has inspired/impacted you the most?

From Ustaads Allarakha to Vilayat Khan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Rais Khan, Ali Akbar saheb are people I look up to. From the Western jazz – fusion scene, John McLaughlin had the biggest impact on me.

You have also been associated with John McLaughlin and were part of his Grammy-nominated album ‘Floating Point’. How was that experience?

Playing with him for the last 10 years is a blessing. I never thought that I would one day be holding the drum chair for him. It has shaped my views, both philosophically as well as musically. I owe him a huge debt of gratitude.