Ranjith, an ‘Awe’-inspiring makeup artist

By | Published: 7:36 pm

At the recent 66th National Awards ceremony, Ranjith became the first makeup artist from Telugu film industry to win a National Award. He won the award for his commendable work in the 2018 movie Awe, directed by Prashanth Varma.

Where audiences do not usually acknowledge the off-stage team such as makeup artist, hairstylist and other crew, Ranjith being conferred with a National Award for the ‘Best Makeup in Telugu cinema’ is noteworthy.

Thirty-eight-year-old Ranjith has been a makeup artist in Telugu industry for 17 years now and is primarily working with actor Nani for the last nine years.

In a conversation with Hyderabad Today, Ranjith said, “I’m beyond words at the moment. It was totally surprising for me and our team as well. I am happy that our work has been acknowledged. Moreover, being a first makeup artist of Telugu cinema to win a National Award is adding to my joy. Nevertheless, I alone can’t take the credit for this recognition because working for a movie like Awe that largely involves makeover of actors is not easy and without the help of other crew, it is no-win.”

He also says without the help of director Prashanth Varma and co-producers Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni this recognition wouldn’t have been possible.

Ranjith was the chief makeup artist for Awe and he worked along with Aditi, Shanti, and Sanjana from the costume team and executed the flawless looks, which is apparent in the movie.

Ranjith’s real name is U Giridhar, but he changed his name after he began his journey as a makeup artist in Telugu cinema. The first movie he worked for was the Chiranjeevi-starrer Indra in 2002. “Since my youth, I aimed to become a makeup artist in Telugu cinema. My grandfather Bhaskar Rao was a one-time noted hairstylist. I used to accompany him to sets every so often and that’s how I developed interest in this field.”

According to Ranjith, among all the actors in Awe, Regina Cassandra’s makeover was demanding. Her role required several tattoos and her hair had to be styled in multiple braids. “Our team spent nearly 12 hours on her tattoos and hairstyle,” says Ranjith.

Actor Nani tweeted on Tuesday congratulating Ranjith on becoming the first one to win the National Award for Best Makeup in Telugu cinema. He had earlier won Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Award in 2016 for his work in the Tamil film Arddhanaari.

On the work front, Ranjith is currently working for upcoming flick Hit starring Vishwak Sen and releasing under Nani’s production house.

