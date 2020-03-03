Ranjitha Guvvalaa’s star is on the rise

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Following one’s passion can open up a whole new world of opportunities, in the case of Ranjitha Guvvalaa, a fascination for all things fashion landed her into the Telugu TV industry. The girl from Khammam always wanted to be a fashion designer, but her parents wanted her to complete her education and get into a job which would ensure a bright future for their daughter.

“I always wanted to be a fashion designer, but my parents wanted to me to complete my BTech. After completing it, I just started focusing on fashion and started small by suggesting colour combinations to my friends and relatives,” says Ranjitha.

She used to design clothes for her sisters. Word spread about her collection and she began to get orders for clothes from people in the USA and other countries due to her sister who was based in the USA. It was when she started designing costumes for Jabardasth child artiste Yodha who stayed near Ranjitha’s house that things turned around for her.

“Yodha’s father introduced me to the film industry and after looking at costumes I made for Yodha, people began to approach me for orders. I worked for Mangali, Madhupriya, Devana, Jabardasth Pavan, Jabardasth Satya Sri. I feel happy about working in a field I love, I try to play with colours and design according to my client’s complexion,” says the talented designer.

Presently, she working for a film and a few programmes on ETv. “I have also designed a new collection and post actively on Instagram and Facebook. I believe people should be active on social media and do their own marketing this way. I don’t have a boutique yet so social media brings in lot of orders.” With plans to open a physical store in future, Ranjitha’s star is on the rise.

