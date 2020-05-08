Rannvijay: Grateful to be with family during lockdown

By | Published: 1:48 pm 3:03 pm

New Delhi: Amid the lockdown, anchor-actor Rannvijay Singha is grateful to be with his family, and says he cannot understand why people, who are at home with their families, are cribbing.

“To be honest, I have been taught to look at the glass as half full. Being from an army background, there were times I didn’t see my father for months. That time he was in Srinagar. My mom, my brother and I would sit and play, waiting for a call for four or five days (to assure) that everything is okay,” Rannvijay told IANS.

“I remember those times and I remember now. I am sitting at home with my family. We have lots of good content to watch, we have got books, we have fun things to do with our baby. My parents are also in Chandigarh, where they stay. I feel grateful that I am with my family in this lockdown. I am grateful that we have the resources to go through this — like heating, food and being in the comfort of our home. I cannot understand people cribbing, who are with their families and are inside. I just cannot understand,” he added.

Rannvijay feels this is “an opportunity for a lot of people to sort themselves out”.

“A lot of times they’re like, I wish I had time, I would swap my books, I would stock my clothes, I would go back to my stamp collection, I would sketch, paint, cook, become fit — you know so many things that you want to do and, right on nobody’s expecting you to do something to them. So, you can do this for yourself. And if you don’t do it, in the future, people would be like I had a lockdown, I wish I’d done that. I wish I brushed up on this. It is the time right now to do, to write those scripts, to write those articles, to write that poem, to make music. Or just chill. Nobody is asking you to get out or to do something. Just chill at home,” he declared.

After the lockdown experience, Rannvijay says his “biggest realisation is his upbringing”.

“Thanks to my parents and the army background, and the upbringing they had — because my grandparents were also in the army – my biggest asset if the adaptability to any situation, and also my realisation that one thing I am going to inculcate in my kids is to be adaptable to any situation,” said Rannvijay, currently seen on “MTV Roadies Revolution””.