Ranveer Singh blames the ‘gram’ for his new stylish post

By | Published: 11:20 pm 11:27 pm

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh has posted a photo collage, and he blames Instagram for making him do it.

Ranveer’s collage on Instagram has four close-up images of the actor. In each of the pictures in the frame, he wears long hair.

“The gram made me do it,” he wrote.

The actor has lately been into posting stylish pictures, more than ever before. His last post on the photo-sharing website exuded vintage style in a classic black suit accessorised by a crisp white shirt, neatly groomed beard, and gelled hair.

Ranveer is awaiting the release of his much-hyped next, Kabir Khan’s “83”, which narrates the story of India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, he essays the role of Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog team to World Cup glory.

His other upcoming film is “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”. Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, the film is a humourous entertainer that has Ranveer playing a Gujarati.