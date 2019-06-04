Ranveer Singh roots for V.Unbeatable dance group

By | Published: 3:45 pm

Actor Ranveer Singh says he is proud of V.Unbeatable, Mumbai-based dance group, who got a standing ovation from the judges of the reality show America’s Got Talent last month. “Gully boys dancing like Peshwas! World class performers making India proud, unbeatable,” Ranveer tweeted.

Along with the tweet, he shared a link of the video in which the group is seen performing to Malhari song from Ranveer-starrer Bajirao Mastani. The troupe comprises 28 members. They chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ in unison before starting their sequence, which included jaw-dropping flips and electrifying dance moves.

Before their performance, the dance group was asked what it was like to stay in Mumbai. One member said, “Life in Mumbai is very hard… the life in slums. Many members of our group live in slums. The slums are crowded, dirty and they don’t get proper electricity. Often 7-10 people stay in one room. It’s challenging to survive there. Each day we pray for a better life, but in slums there is very little opportunity for us.”