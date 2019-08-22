Ranveer Singh wants to be B’town’s champion

By | Published: 5:02 pm

Ranveer Singh, whose stardom cuts across demographics and regions of our country, has brought niche rap, hip-hop music from the streets of the country and made it massively mainstream.With Ranveer delivering the huge success of Gully Boy and popularising rap/hip-hop through his breakthrough label IncInk, India is seeing this genre as the new fad in brands and films.

First with Gully Boy, he had the cash counters ringing with film becoming a blockbuster. He also launched an independent record label IncInk, aimed at discovering and promoting young artistes from across the country. His first three talents are brilliant hip hop artistes – Kaam Bhari, Slow Cheetah and Spitfire. “The time of Hindustani rap/hip hop has come and this is the much-needed explosion in India. These are exciting times for original music in India and rap/hip-hop is a huge refresher. Hindustani Rap/hip hop is no longer an underground music scene. It has become the language of the youth today,” says Ranveer Singh.

According to Ranveer, “India has always produced spectacular original content and now is the time for rap/hip hop and the incredible artists whose poetry is speaking of a revolution. They are the poets of our generation and the youth is listening to what they have to say. Hindustani Rap/hip hop is here to stay and it is the voice of India that you can’t just ignore.”

From political parties, to brands to even films are now using rap/hip-hop to promote ideas and ideologies. A slew of brands from face wash, footwear to an initiative like Sabka Dentist have all used rap to find their way into the millennial minds. Recent films like Article 15 and Khandaani Shafakhana have used this genre to promote. Currently, a youth TV channel (MTV) has launched a show titled Hustle that discovers rappers in India.

Ranveer adds, “I love films and I love our industry. I would like to be the leader and a champion of the industry. I want Hindi cinema and the Hindi movie business to keep growing and becoming bigger and bigger. So, if there is anything that I can contribute to this industry, to the Hindi cinema to become bigger and better, it is a very rewarding for me,” he signs off.