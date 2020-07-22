Ranveer Singh’s ‘aur batao yaar’ post endears fans to the star

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Mumbai: On Wednesday, actor Ranveer Singh got candid with fans and tried to brighten up their day with his latest Instagram post.

The actor posted a throwback picture in which he is seen wearing stylish sunglasses and a coat. But it is the caption that catches the eye.

“Aur batao yaar,” Ranveer wrote.

View this post on Instagram Aur batao yaar A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jul 22, 2020 at 4:48am PDT



Reacting to the post, a user quipped: “Bas sab badia yaar, aap bataao.”

Actor Dino Morea commented: “Chashma kaha se liya ?”

Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s “83”, which narrates the story of India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog team to World Cup glory. Ranveer’s other upcoming film is “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”.