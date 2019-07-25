Rape case registered against police head constable

By | Published: 2:03 pm

New Delhi: A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 has been registered against an absconding police head constable for allegedly raping a 14-year-old domestic help in Mundka area, said police on Thursday.

A top Delhi Police official said, “The incident took place on July 23. The accused is identified as Amar Singh Chouhan who threatened and raped a 14-year-old girl working as a maid.”

“The wife of the accused also works in the police department and she was not present in the house when the incident took place,” the official said.

The official said, “The accused was posted as security in Tis Hazari court here. He has been absconding after the incident and search operation to locate him is underway.”