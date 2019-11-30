Rape-murder of vet: Bar Association refuses legal support

By | Published: 1:55 pm 2:18 pm

Hyderabad: The Bar Association of Mahbubnagar has issued a statement condemning the brutal rape and murder of the 27-year-old veterinary assistant surgeon and has decided not to extend any legal support to the four suspects.

Meanwhile, demonstrations are being held for the second consecutive day in several areas of Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar districts demanding stringent punishment for the suspects.

To register their protest, students from various colleges in Shamshabad took out a rally in the morning demanding ‘capital punishment’ to the four suspects. Some women organizations also joined the rally.

Several organizations in Shadnagar also took out protest rallies in the town resulting in tension in the area. Hundreds of people staged a dharna in front of the Shadnagar police station demanding stringent action against the suspects. With the protesters trying to barge into the police station, the police used mild force to disperse them.

Police reinforcements are being rushed to Shamshabad and Shadnagar following the protests. In the neighbouring Mahbubnagar district too, police security at government offices and important junctions has been beefed up.

On the other hand, condolences for the family of the victim continued to pour in. Several personalities and public representatives are visiting her house at Shamshabad to meet the family members.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .