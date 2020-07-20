Rapid Antigen Testing begins in Khammam

By | Published: 7:01 pm

Khammam: As part of the State government’s measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus cases, Rapid Antigen Testing for detecting covid-19 positive cases began in Khammam on Monday.

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar launched the free antigen testing at Government Women’s Degree College at Gandhi Chowk in the city. He informed that as many as 10, 000 Rapid Antigen Test kits have been made for erstwhile Khammam district.

The Minister appealed to the public to make use of the testing done free of cost. Those suffering from cold, cough, fever and throat pain should undergo testing to ascertain whether they were infected with the virus or not.

The kits were also made available at Government District General Hospital, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) in Khammam. The rapid antigen testing would be done in emergency cases such as child deliveries, accidents and surgery cases, Ajay Kumar noted.

The minister interacted with the public at the testing centre and enquired about their health condition. He directed the health officials to ensure that those coming for testing wear the face masks and maintain social distance.

Later on the day, the minister inaugurated a 70-bedded Covid Care Centre at ITDA’s Youth Training Centre (YTC) at Maddulapalli near Khammam. He informed that another Covid Care Centre would be set soon at Sharada Engineering College in Khammam.

In addition to the Government District Hospital and YTC Covid Care Centre, 130 beds were available at Mamata General Hospital for public use. He advised the public not to trust rumours being spread over the situation related to Covid-19 cases in the state.

The recovery rate of covid-19 patients in Telangana was 98.5 per cent while the death rate was 1.5 per cent. Hence public need not worry he said while assuring that all measures were being taken by the government to contain the virus spread and to treat those infected with the virus.

The health officials informed that asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus would be treated free of cost at YTC Covid Care Centre. The patients would also be provided free accommodation and food.

Mayor G Papalal, MLA K Upender Reddy, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, District Collector RV Karnan, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti, ITDA Project Officer P Gowtham, DM&HO Dr. B Malathi and others were present.

