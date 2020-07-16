Rapid Antigen tests launched in Warangal Urban district

By | Published: 7:26 pm

Warangal Urban: District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr K Lalitha Devi said on Thursday that they had begun conducting rapid antigen tests to trace coronavirus patients in the district. While a total of 5,000 rapid antigen test kits were sanctioned to the district, 1,336 of them reached the district and the same have been distributed to the primary health centres in rural areas, urban health centres in GWMC limits, she said, adding that they had conducted training for a total of 28 lab technicians to conduct the tests as there are a total of 28 PHCs and Urban PHCs, and three urban family welfare centres.

“It takes 15 to 30 minutes time to get the test result,” the DMHO said and appealed to the people to visit their nearest PHC to get the test done if they have symptoms of the Covid-19.

“We will conduct tests to those who are suffering from cancer, heart disease, kidney ailments, and those who have symptoms like fever and respiratory problem, primary contacts of the Covid-19 positive patients, medical staff under high risk category and people who were identified by the survey by the medical staff,” she added. As per the directions of the district collector, rapid antigen tests were launched at Paidipally urban health centre and tests were conducted for 20 people. A total of 105 tests were conducted on Thursday in the district. It is said that 11 people out of 105 tested positive for Covid-19 using the rapid antigen test kits, and a total of 23 positive cases (including 11) recorded on Thursday.

