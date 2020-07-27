Rapido services see surge in demand in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:04 am 10:33 pm

Hyderabad: Bike taxi service provider Rapido which operates in 100 cities across India is looking to expand its presence in Hyderabad, both in terms of intra-city mobility and delivery of essential supplies connecting large format retail chains as well as neighbourhood kirana stores.

Rapido started its bike taxi service in Hyderabad to make intra-city transportation convenient, affordable and accessible but its services were affected due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, Rapido used to do 68,000 rides per day in Hyderabad and more than 1.8 million rides per month. There were 14,000 Rapido captains who used to work every day and more than 50,000 captains per month in the city. Since Rapido resumed its operations in the unlock phases, the demand for the rides is steadily growing and have 2,000 captains working every day completing around 10,000 rides, Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka said.

He added, “During the lockdown, we launched Rapido Store and Rapido Local to enable the supply of essential items within the cities. As the captains (bike taxi riders) depending on mobility services got impacted during the lockdown, we wanted to ensure that their earnings are not impacted.”

Public transportation is remaining a challenge to commuters, with either no or fewer buses and complete stopping of metro rail services, Rapido which was mainly used before the pandemic outbreak for last-mile connectivity by metro rail commuters is now being used as an alternative to public transportation for the intra-city commute. Unlike cabs or three-wheelers, bikes which are in the open, are being preferred by commuters.

Sanka said, “Hyderabad is among the top three markets for Rapido both in terms of logistics and rides. Through the Rapido Store feature, the company can deliver groceries, fresh produce, medicines and other day-to-today essentials. The company has partnerships with BigBasket, Spencer’s, Big Bazaar, Swiggy and Zomato. Not only large format retail chains, but the company is also going to enable kirana stores in Hyderabad to provide home deliveries for their customers. The service has been launched in Bengaluru and Vijayawada, and Hyderabad too will have this facility soon.

From unlock-1 to unlock-2, Rapido demand has gone up 3.5 times in Hyderabad. With offices and restaurants opening, the company sees demand for both bike taxi rides as well as essential supply deliveries to go up.

