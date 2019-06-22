Rare artworks on display at Quran exhibition

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: An ‘International Seminar and Exhibition on Quran’ was inaugurated by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali at Salar Jung Museum on Saturday. The three-day event is being organised by the Consulate of Iran.

A variety of works is on display at the exhibition which also features more than 100 rare artworks showcasing Islamic calligraphy, verses of Quran presented in beautiful work done by a renowned Irani calligrapher. There are also rare manuscripts on display.

A 1,400-year-old rare manuscript handwritten by Hazrath Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) Hazrath Imam Hassan is also on display. These artworks are regularly exhibited in Iran and in different countries across the globe.

Mahmood Ali said, “Quranic teachings are the need of the hour. The community should work towards achieving peace at all strata and do charity for helping the underprivileged.”

The Home Minister said the Muslim downfall was due to the eventual estrangement and distancing from the Quran and the teachings of the Prophet. He also attributed the Arab world unrest to the distancing from Quranic teachings.

The seminar was centred on the contribution of ‘Indo Iran Exegesis of Holy Quran.’ Research scholars from Iran and India discussed various aspects of Quranic teachings and the constructive change it brought in Iran, particularly after the great Islamic revolution.

The exhibition is on at Salar Jung Museum till June 24.