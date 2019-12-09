Rare falcon pair make Bejjur forests their home

By | Published: 1:09 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The forests in the district have turned into a paradise of biodiversity and its resources continue to draw attention of not only tigers inhabiting neighbouring Maharashtra, but also rare birds which were never sighted in these parts.

Two young male and female Amur falcon birds (falco amurensis) have made Bejjur forest their home, bringing cheer among the authorities. “The two fascinating rare migratory raptors were sighted at a water body in the deep forests of Bejjur forest range three months ago. They generally tend migrate to Nagaland and South Africa. Their migration to this region is a good sign and indicates potential of the forests,” L Ranjeet Nayak, District Forest Officer told ‘Telangana Today’.

Rajesh Kanny, wildlife photographer who spotted the birds, said that he found the winged creatures twice in the wild of Bejjur mandal within the gap of three months. “The spot has good water spots and lush greenery. They are young and small in size,” he said. He has been taking photographs of avian community belonging to this region for over two years now.

According to ornithologists, Amur falcon birds make the daring and marathon voyage from breeding grounds in Russia and China to Southern Africa every year winter. “Discovery of raptors proves how the forests of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district are one of the most sought after destinations of migratory birds including painted storks,” said S Venugopal, Deputy Forest Range Officer (wild life).

In December 2018, two Himalayan griffons (Gyps Himalayensis), categorised as Old World Vulture, were sighted at the colony of long-billed vultures (Gyps Indicus) conservation project situated at Palarapu cliff in the forests of Nandigoan village in Penchikalpet mandal. The colony, which houses around 30 endangered vultures, funded by the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), was started in January of 2015.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.