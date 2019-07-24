Rare honour for TS Irrigation Department

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: In appreciation of the commendable job it has done in rejuvenation of the water bodies and judicious utilisation of its water resources, the Irrigation Department has received an invitation from the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) to make a presentation on three of its success stories — Mission Kakatiya, modernisation of Nagarjunasagar Project and the water distribution system adopted under the Sri Ram Sagar project.

A team of engineers headed by Sridhar Rao Deshpande , OSD (irrigation) to Chief Minister, will give the presentation at the in Bali in September. The ICID is an international not-for-profit, non-governmental organisation with a network of experts from across the world in the field of irrigation, drainage, and flood management.

Its main mission is to promote sustainable agriculture water management. The ICID was all praise for the successful revival of the 46,000 minor irrigation tanks in the State under the Mission Kakatiya programme, the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, modernisation programme taken up on NSP containing the wastage of water under its canal system and the novel water distribution system implemented under the Sriramsagar serving first the tail-end ayacut.

