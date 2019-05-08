Rare sculptures found in Vemanapally

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: A group of historians from Telangana found some rare sculptures and historical remains dating back to the period of Kalyani Chalukyas in Vemanapally of Mancherial district.

Samudrala Sunil, a historian, during his field inspection in the villages of Vemanapally and Rajaram has found these artefacts near the six-feet bas-relief sculpture of Lord Hanuman in Vemanapally.

The sculptures, a majority of them related to Hindu mythology are peculiar as all of them are around six-feet in height, which is a rare feature. “We started the field inspection as the place holds egg fossils of dinosaurs, but we found these sculptures,” said Ramoju Haragopal, an archaeologist, who conducted material research on the objects found.

He added that it is very rare to find the idol of Goddess Sita separately and also an idol of the Lord Parashurama, which were found here. All the sculptures have a similarity with a flower carved on its base. There are artworks which depicts Lord Narasimha Swamy before killing Hiranyakashap, Lord Krishna dancing on the hood of a snake, a huge tortoise, which represents one of the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu etc.



“In past, they might have planned to install all the sculptures of ten avatars of Lord Vishnu at this place. Possibly, that can be the reason for finding all these idols of the same height at one place,” says Haragopal.

Haragopal pointed out that the place has Vaishnavite statues and also a statue of Jain Tirthankara.

“Presence of these two kinds of statues at the same place says that a Jain temple might have been converted into a Vaishnavite temple similar to Jainath where a Jain temple was converted into Laxmi Narayana temple,” he added. There are also statues of Alwars and a pedestal of Shiva Lingam at these sites.

Haragopal said that these findings must be protected as the location is filled with many such historical references. Some of these idols are also being worshipped by the locals of Vemanapally.

