Rare species offer birders a field day in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The two-day bird walk festival hosted by Forest Department’s KB Asifabad unit concluded on Sunday with wildlife photographers spotting some rare bird species in several parts of the district.

Scores of enthusiastic wildlife photographers from various parts of Telangana and neighbouring Maharashtra, members of Hyderabad Birding Pals (HBP) and Deccan Birds, avid bird watchers, nature lovers, students of Forest College and Research Institute, Mulugu in Siddipet district descended on the dense forests and tried to take photos of the winged wonders. They trekked for long distances to find the avian wealth bestowed by the forests.

They later visited the vulture conservation project at Palarapu cliff near Nandigaon village in Penchikalpet mandal. They tried to capture pictures of endangered long-billed vultures (Gyps indicus) colony at this picturesque confluence of Peddavagu and Pranahita, tributary of Godavari. They interacted with field biologist M Ravikanth and Forest Range Officer S Venugopal and other authorities concerned. They learned how the scavengers were thriving at the site.

The participants spotted exotic and rare birds dwelling in the wild of the region. For instance, YRK Prasad of Deccan Birders discovered Eurasian wryneck, a rare bird at an irrigation tank near Yelluru village in Penchikalpet mandal. Ragha Sravan, a Hyderabad’s PhD Scholar found Bluethroat in the forests of Bejjur for the first time. Srinivas belonging to HBP captured image of Eurasian Sparrow hawk in this wild.

Some of the participants of the walk camped in the river bed of Peddavagu near Agarguda village of Penchikalpet mandal on Saturday night, by erecting make-shift tents. They shared their insights to protect the birds and wild animals with District Forest Officer L Ranjeet Nayak, who visited the camp and assured to follow the suggestions for conserving the wildlife in future. They thanked authorities for hosting the novel event.

In Bejjur, Ranjeet explained bird watchers about life of a forester and conservation, protection measures being taken by authorities of department.

He said that a green brigade would be formed to motivate them in conversation of the flora and fauna soon. He added similar walk would be held soon. He was all praise for officials who extended their cooperation in successfully organising the event.

