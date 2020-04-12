Rare surgery performed in Huzurabad hospital

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Karimnagar: Doctors at the Huzurabad Area Hospital performed a rare surgery – Cesarean Hysterectomy of Right Side Horn – on Sunday and saved the lives of both mother and child. The entire procedure lasted two hours.

Anusha, daughter of construction labourers Yedukondalu and Jayamma from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, was in a critical condition, and the private hospital at Hanamkonda where she had regularly undergone check-ups during her pregnancy, demanded Rs two lakh for the surgery.

Anusha’s parents who migrated to Kothapalli in Jammikunta Municipality in search of employment, decided to return home since they couldn’t afford the cost of the surgery, but the lockdown forced them to stay back. On the advice of their neighbour, they contacted Health Minister and local MLA Eatala Rajender and sought his help. Moved by their plight, Rajender instructed Huzurabad hospital Superintendent Dr Vade Ravi Praveen Reddy, Regional Medical Officer and Surgeon Dr Srikanth Reddy to help the poor family.

After conducting medical examinations, doctors found that Anusha was suffering from “Primi with Bicornuate Uterus with Placenta Percreta and Anemia.” The medical team led by Dr Srikanth Reddy then performed the complex surgery and saved the lives of both mother and child.

Yedukondalu and Jayamma thanked the Minister for saving the life of their daughter. Rajender appreciated the hospital doctors for saving the life a pregnant women by performing the rare operation.

Dr Meena, Dr Mahipal Reddy, Dr Ramesh, sisters Pranitha, Thirumala, Sunitha and ANMs Thirumala and Operation Theater Assistant Badraiah participated in the operation.

