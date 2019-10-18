Rash driving, no seat belt caused Shadnagar mishap: Police

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: A week after three youngsters died and four others were injured in a road mishap at Shadnagar, the Cyberabad Police advised citizens to follow traffic rules.

On the night of October 11, eight youngsters — all employees of Tata Consultancy Services in Hyderabad — were on their way to attend a marriage in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, when they met with an accident. At Chatanpally Gate on the Bengaluru Road, the car driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the roadside railing. While three of the passengers died on the spot, others were injured.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police, investigating the mishap, said the driver and the person seated beside him survived as they had fastened their seat belts. Two of the youngsters who were sitting in the rear seat were thrown out of the car through the windshield and died. Lack of control over the vehicle, poor driving skills and rash driving caused the accident, officials said. Cyberabad Traffic Police advised the pubic to mandatorily wear seat belts and drive carefully.

