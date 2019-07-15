Rashmi Gautam in talks for Raju Gari Gadhi 3?

By | Published: 6:58 pm 6:59 pm

After playing in a few horror flicks, anchor-turned-actor Rashmi Gautam may reprise a key role in the upcoming comedy horror Raju Gari Gadhi 3. The Raju Gari Gadhi franchise which initially had Akkineni Nagarjuna and Samantha, thought of roping in Tamannaah Bhatia for the female lead in the third sequel.

It is learnt that Tamannaah has rejected to team up as she did not like changes in the script. Later, reports claimed that star actor Kajal Agarwal would fill the space of Tamannaah for the role. But, due to some budget constraints, director Omkar couldn’t reach the expectations of Kajal. So, the project was temporarily shelved.

Later, Avika Gor’s name came into the picture only without any concrete outcome. Now, the latest update is that the makers are in talks with Rashmi for a key role, if not the lead character in the movie. However, there is no response yet from the actor whether she is willing to act in the comedy thriller or not.