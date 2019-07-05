Rashmi Gautam left fuming!

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Beautiful anchor-turned-actor Rashmi Gautam is a furious mood. The Vizag-born girl who speaks her mind on various issues, came down heavily on those who have been taking Bottle top/cap challenge seriously, this time. Hashtags #bottletopchallenge have been trending on social media for the past few days. The challenge began with Taekwondo trainer and fighter Farabi Davletchin’s post on June 25. Gradually, it went viral with celebs trying it out and posting the videos online. Among the actors who tried the challenge were actors Akshay Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Ganesh, Jason Statham, Siddhant Chaturvedi among others.

The new fad on social media caught Rashmi’s attention and the actor took no time in expressing her views on it. Taking to her Twitter handle, Rashmi said, “#bottletopchallenge #BottleCapChallenge Seriously How bloody jobless are people. If only they put all that energy into something constructive. Guys get a real life.” When a fan reacted to her tweet saying, “The best part is now people will mock at Rash in the process of defending it.” To this Rashmi replied, saying she has every right to have an opinion just like others.