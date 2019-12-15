Rashmika Mandanna, bearing the fruits of talent

By | Published: 8:53 pm

She made her Telugu debut with the romantic drama Chalo in 2018; the film went on to become a superhit at the box office. She starred in the romcom film Geetha Govindam, which has become one of the all-time highest profit earners in the history of Telugu cinema, which earned her huge recognition.

That’s Rashmika Mandanna for you whose third Telugu venture — a multi-starrer big budget film titled Devadas — turned out to be an average hit at the box office. But it did mark her third consecutive hit film in the same year in Telugu film industry after achieving a first hat-trick hit in Kannada film industry. She established herself as one of the leading actors of Telugu cinema. The actor has maintained a balance between both the languages and is now venturing into Tamil films.

She is one among the few actors to enter Telugu cinema’s 100 crore club in a short span and one of the most popular and highest paid female actors in Telugu industry.

Rashmika has completed a shooting schedule in Mysuru for the Dhruva Sarja starrer, Pogaru. The actor shared in an interview that she plays a lecturer in the film. She is also simultaneously shooting for three Telugu films — Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu, Bheeshma opposite Nithiin and a film with Allu Arjun, besides a Tamil film, Sultan, lined up with Karthi.

Reflecting on how 2019 has been, the actor has said that the year has kept her super busy and she is grateful for the same.

