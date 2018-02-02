Rashmika Mandanna dubs for Chalo

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:22 pm

The Kirrik Party actor Rashmika Mandanna, who stole many young hearts, is quite excited about her debut film Chalo which is hitting the screens on Friday. This Kannada girl, who is just 21 now, made her debut in the Sandalwood with Kirrik Party and has bagged an offer to pair with Puneet Rajkumar right in her second film, Anjaniputra. In a span of one year, she bagged four new offers and is scaling heights

When Rashmika was approached by the director and was narrated the script, she said that she liked it as the role was quite similar to her real-life character. “In Kirrik Party, I played a college girl and it was not at all difficult as I was a student at that time. In Chalo also, I played a student who is very bubbly and active. I enjoyed it a lot. I used to take the script of my dialogues home and mug them up for a day or two. There used be an assistant from the sets who would help me in pronouncing the words in the right way. It was neither easy nor difficult,” said the actor.

Rashmika has also signed for a project right when she was shooting for Chalo. The actor will next be seen next pairing with Vijay Devarakonda which is being produced by Geetha Arts and directed by Parasuram.

It’s her debut film and yet, by overcoming all her fears, Rashmika has dubbed for her dialogues and broke the barrier of language.

“The director asked me if I would dub for the film. I was really not sure at that time as I didn’t know a single word in Telugu. But, by the time we reached post-production formalities, I was ready to dub, even though I can’t really speak fluently. But yes, I will continue dubbing myself,” added the budding actor.

Engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty says that marrying someone who works with us, in the same industry, can make things better. She further adds, “My parents asked me to get married first and then do whatever I wanted. Sometimes, we have to respect our parents’ feelings and decisions too. So, I am doing what they asked me to do.”