Rashmika Mandanna heaps praises on Shraddha Srinath

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Not very often do we come across an actor heaping praises on a fellow film star. Especially in the case of female actors, rarely would one find actors praising each other. It may be recalled that the Dear Comrade actor Rashmika Mandanna was in talks for the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit movie Jersey. However, Rashmika has decided to let go of the offer.

She reportedly admitted in the recent media interview that she could not perform the character of Sarah as perfectly as Shraddha Srinath. Rashmika said she refused to accept the offer as she is doubtful about giving her best to the character.

“Shraddha gave career best performance to the role of Sarah, wife of protagonist Nani in Jersey,” Rashmika said. Subsequently, the role went to Mrunal Thakur who had earlier acted in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30.

The Hindi version of Jersey has Shahid Kapoor in the lead role and will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who had also directed Jersey in Telugu. And the Hindi remake is being bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill.

After receiving praises for her character in Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Dear Comrade, Rashmika has surprised everyone by refusing the role in Jersey. She is currently playing the female lead role opposite Mahesh Babu in the upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter