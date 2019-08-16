Rashmikaa cruises into final

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:40 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s young tennis talent Shrivalli Rashmikaa cruised into the women’s singles finals of the ADIDAS MCC Junior National Clay Court Tennis Championship with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Punjab’s Sarah Dev at Madras Cricket Club in Chennai on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, she downed top-seeded Salsa Aher 6-2, 7-5 to enter the last four. She got the better of Delhi’s Jagmeet Kaur in the pre-quarters 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-1. Rashmikaa also beat fifth-seeded Prerna Vichare from Maharashtra in the second round and blanked Sanvi Ahluwalia from Delhi 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter