Rashmikaa enters summit clash in Tennis tournament

Published: 11:50 pm 12:42 am

Hyderabad: City tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa, who bagged back-to-back national titles at the Fenesta Open Tennis tournament recently, continued her good form as she entered the summit clash in singles at the CVG Naidu Memorial All India women 1 lakh tennis tournament at Bowring Institute Club of Bangalore on Thursday.

Rashmikaa, who entered the tournament as a qualifier, defeated her compatriot Sai Dedeepya 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinal.

Earlier, the talented youngster stunned second seeded Vanshita Panthania from Bengaluru 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

