Rashmikaa enters summit clash in Tennis tournament

Rashmikaa, who entered the tournament as a qualifier, defeated her compatriot Sai Dedeepya 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinal.

By Author  |  Sports Bureau  |  Published: 24th Oct 2019  11:50 pmUpdated: 25th Oct 2019  12:42 am
Rashmikaa

Hyderabad: City tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa, who bagged back-to-back national titles at the Fenesta Open Tennis tournament recently, continued her good form as she  entered the summit clash in singles at the CVG Naidu Memorial All India women 1 lakh tennis tournament at Bowring Institute Club of Bangalore on Thursday.

Rashmikaa, who entered the tournament as a qualifier, defeated her compatriot Sai Dedeepya 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinal.

Earlier, the talented youngster stunned second seeded Vanshita Panthania from Bengaluru 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .