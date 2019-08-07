Rashmika’s batting skills, courtesy Rodrigues’s coaching

By | Published: 9:41 pm

In the latest Tollywood flick Dear Comrade, Rashmika Mandanna is seen wielding a bat and hitting fluent strokes. Rashmika as Lilly played a cricketer and she could execute strokes like a genuine cricketer because of a 40-day session with Ronald Roy Rodrigues, member of the Hyderabad Ranji team and one-day team from 2008-13.

Although it was just five-minutes of visuals as a cricketer, Rashmika had to work hard to look like a good player. The actor took special sessions in Madhapur for the film. Talking about the special classes, Rodrigues said the actor was very new to the game. “She came in August last year. We had to start from the basics. She did not have a proper grip. Initially, we practiced with tennis balls before switching to cricket balls,’’ said Rodrigues, a Level 1 coach of ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai.

Elaborating further, Rodrigues said for 10 days, she remained focussed on playing the strokes. “She was supposed to hit big strokes on-screen. As she was a good learner, she soon began to adjust. She would come in the morning at 5 am and or late in the evenings whenever she was in Hyderabad or had a free day from the shoot schedule. She took batting seriously.’’

According to Rodrigues, when the real shooting began for the film, he was out of station. “I was in Thailand when the shoot began and I could not be there when it took place. I’m happy it came out well,’’ said Rodrigues.