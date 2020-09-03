‘Rasode mein kaun tha?’ ask Celebs

The viral rap video has garnered over 9 million views so far

By now, you must have got your answer to the trending question on the internet — “Rasode mein kaun tha?” If you haven’t come across it, then you are probably not active on social media or you’re living in a non-WiFi zone.

The video was created and uploaded by composer Yash Mukhate on his Instagram profile. It is not just another video but a well-formatted one with excellent editing. While using a scene from 2010 Indian TV serial Saath Nibhana Saathia, Yash did his magic with the dialogues and transformed it into a catchy rap. Characters in the scene — Kokila Ben, Gopi bahu and Rashi Ben — have become the talk of the town overnight.

The rap video is all over the social media and the craze is such that a politician went on to take reference of the song to target an Opposition leader on a national news debate show. The fan base also expanded to Bollywood where celebrities celebrated the video and referred to it in their posts.

View this post on Instagram #rasodemaikauntha 🧐 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 30, 2020 at 2:19am PDT

Actor Disha Patani took to Instagram where her two pets Goku and Bella also joined the video. Disha is seen lip-syncing the rap video. “#rasodemeinkauntha,” she captioned her video.

View this post on Instagram Please bata do 🙏🏻 Rasode mein kaun tha A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Aug 26, 2020 at 1:12am PDT

Giving his twist to the viral rap, actor Kartik Aaryan hilariously asked the question with folded hands to his fans. “Please bata do. Rasode mein kaun tha?, (Please tell me, who was in the kitchen)?” noted the Love Aaj Kal actor as he posted to Instagram a glamorous picture while stinking a pose with folded hands.

Citylights actor Patralekhaa had a quirky birthday wish for boyfriend Rajkummar Rao, who turned 36 recently. “Happy birthday to the golden boy with a beautiful heart. Thank you for telling me #Rasodemeinkauntha #happybirthdayrajkummarrao,” Patralekhaa posted on her verified Instagram account along with a few photographs of the actor.

