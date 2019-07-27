Rasta la vista, baby!

By | Published: 7:27 pm

One of the pioneers of reggae, famous Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley’s musical career was a blend of reggae, ska, and rock steady elements. With a smooth and distinctive vocal and songwriting style, Bob Marley, whose real name was Robert Nesta Marley, was honoured by the Jamaican honour system Order of Merit (OM). This is the fourth highest honour of Jamaica, and OM is conferred upon Jamaicans or distinguished citizens of other countries who have achieved eminent international distinction in the field of science, the arts, literature or any other endeavour. The performance which remained as one of Marley’s most famous performances was a single, No Woman, No Cry — which is a song by Bob Marley and the Wailers. Another Marley-Wailer collaboration, Live!, is a 1975 album which was recorded live in concert during July 1975 at the Lyceum Theatre, London. Though Bob Marley had written the song, or at least the melody, the credits for the songwriter were given to Vincent Ford, a dear friend of Marley’s who ran a soup kitchen in Trench town – the ghetto of Kingston, Jamaica, where Marley grew up.

This widespread song was “reggae”, a music genre that originated in the late 1960s in Jamaica. The term reggae also denotes the modern popular music of Jamaica and its diaspora. Bob Marley led the reggae band ‘Bob Marley and the Wailers’ that was developed from the earlier ska vocal group.Initially, the Wailers was created by Marley with Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer in 1963. Later in the year, Junior Braithwaite, Beverley Kelso, and Cherry Smith had joined the band.

Marley began his professional musical career in 1963, after forming Bob Marley and the Wailers. The song One Love/ People Get Ready was immensely popular, peaking in the top five worldwide music charts, and established the group as a rising figure in reggae. This song was from the studio album named The Wailing Wailers in 1965 which happens to be the debut album of Bob Marley and the Wailers.