Rating system for logistics, warehousing

Hyderabad: CII-Indian Green Building Council has digitally launched its IGBC Green Logistics Parks & Warehouses rating system. The objective is to drive and facilitate a holistic approach for developing world-class green logistics facilities in the country.

The logistics sector in India is witnessing a rapid rise in demand for freight-forwarding, warehousing and supply chain. By adopting the rating tool, the projects would achieve various tangible and intangible benefits including energy and water savings and health & well-being of occupants.

V Suresh, chairman, IGBC, said, “The rating system is a ‘first-of-its-kind and exclusively developed to address logistics parks, warehouses, cold storages and other storage facilities in India. The rating addresses unique green concepts such as design of docking bays and dock levellers, electric vehicles for indoor material handling and mitigation measures, transport modal mix, vehicular routing, parking for service vehicles, green packaging and basic amenities for staff & drivers.”

He further said, “Considering the present demand in the logistics sector, the sector is expected to contribute 1 billion sq ft of registered green footprint by 2022. The aspiration for the Council is to have 10 billion sq ft of registered green footprint by 2022”.

