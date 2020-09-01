Ration portability spawns PDS rice scam in Kamareddy

Fair price shop dealers, colluding with VROs, VROs and others, illegally draw tonnes of rice

Kamareddy: The Civil Supplies Department has stumbled upon a PDS rice scam in Kamareddy district wherein fair price shop (FPS) dealers, in connivance with village revenue officers (VROs), village revenue assistants (VRAs) and anganwadi workers, have been siphoning off the rice of beneficiaries from other districts through third-party authentication using the portability of ration cards.

CSD officials told ‘Telangana Today‘ that this illegal practice had been going on for the past few months, particularly after the outbreak of coronavirus, with FPS dealers drawing at least 173 quintals of PDS rice of beneficiaries from Mahabubabad district. Most of these dealers indulging in this illegal practice are from Yellareddy, Bhirkoor, Tadwai and Banswada in Kamareddy district.

The State government introduced e-PoS system to check irregularities in essential commodities distribution in FPSs which requires the Food Security Card (FSC), holder’s thumb impression to avail the ration. Due to Covid-19, the CSD officials appointed VROs, VRAs, anganwadi workers and MEPMA resource persons to authenticate FSC cardholders’ identity by including their thumb impressions to check the virus spread. Under this system, FSC cardholders are not required to undergo biometric authentication for the issue of essentials.

The FPS dealers in Kamareddy district managed to get the list of FSC cardholders of Mahabubabad district who were not drawing the ration and draw the rice in their shops using the biometrics of these village-level officials. They availed the rice of beneficiaries from Thorruru, Bhayyaram, Pedda Vangam, Kesamudram area of Mahabubabad district besides some parts of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Kamareddy ASO Rajashekhar said FPS dealers had drawn 173 quintals of PDS rice since June with the help of three VRAs. He said the district administration had launched an inquiry into these irregularities and subsequently, registered criminal cases against the dealers in Bhirkoor, Thimmapur and Damarancha besides the three VRAs — Lingam, Gangadhar and Ravi.

The CSD officials are also looking into the possibility of other portability authentication registered shops in erstwhile Nizamabad district in the coming days. They believe that the quantum of PDS rice illegally drawn could cross the 500-quintal mark.

