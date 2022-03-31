Rats bite patient in RICU of MGM hospital in Warangal

Warangal: In a disturbing incident, a patient undergoing treatment in the Respiratory Intermediate Care Unit (RICU) at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) here was reportedly bitten by rats in the wee hours of Thursday. “He was also bitten by rats on Sunday night,” alleged his relatives.

A resident of Bheemaram of Hanamkonda district, Kadarla Srinivas (38) was suffering from ailments related to lungs and liver for some time now, and was admitted to the RICU ward ofthe government run MGMH on March 26 due to severe problem in breathing. “But on Wednesday night, he was bitten by rats on the fingers of right hand. Then we informed the hospital staff. They had merely applied some medicine and bandaged the hand. But the rats have again bitten him on the left hand and left ankle leading to bleeding on Wednesday night,” the relatives said. The patient was on a ventilator when the incident took place.

Learning about the incident, Warangal District Additional Collector Srivastava has visited the RICU and enquired the matter with the relatives of the patient, and others at the hospital. He sought a clarification over the incident from the hospital authorities. When contacted Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao over phone, he claimed that the patients attendants were keeping the windows and bathroom doors open which could have allowed the rats inside. He termed the incident ‘unfortunate’.

Meanwhile, sources said that the hospital authorities issued notices to the sanitation agency to take steps to check the rat menace. Some paramedical staffs including the nurses have also confirmed the presence of rats in the RICU and other departments of the hospital due to poor upkeep. The sanitation agency is looking after the security and patient care at the hospital.

