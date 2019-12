By | Published: 4:33 pm

New Delhi: Delhi Court on Friday grants bail to bizman Ratul Puri in the MoserBaer money laundering case.

While granting the bail, Special CBI Judge Sanjay Garg directed Puri to furnish a bail bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

Puri has also been asked not to tamper with the evidences, influence the witnesses and cooperate in the investigation.

Puri, who will be released from the jail on Friday, was granted bail earlier in December in AgustaWestland deal case also.