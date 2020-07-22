Raven Symone opens up about marriage to Miranda Maday

By | Published: 3:34 pm

Los Angeles: Actress-singer Raven Symone is on cloud nine ever since she married Miranda Maday, a UCLA graduate currently working as a social media manager for a mobile app that highlights secret items available at bars and restaurants.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Raven opened up about her relationship with her wife. “It’s like a hot toddy in winter, honey! It’s so good. I’ve been very private with my personal my personal life, give or take, like, one or two (situations), and I’ve just opened up. We have conversations, (we) post, and it feels good to be able to share a little bit more of my life to the world,” she said.

“I am a very complicated lady. I laugh right now, I’m super fun. But you shut the camera off, you close the door, and I have my own personal challenges and demons. A lot of the times you find someone that’s only looking for that person that they see in the industry, or they’re using you for something, or things of that nature,” Raven added.

“We have conversations on a regular day and Miranda knows this for me, I’m moody. I’m definitely very interesting with my convos and she’s right there with me, goes toe to toe,” she said.

The two have been married for a month now.