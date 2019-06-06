Ravi Prakash gets another notice from Banjara Hills police

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police issued a notice to former TV9 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) V Ravi Prakash in connection with a case that was registered against him along with two others persons M K V N Murthy and Hari Kiran Chereddi.

The notice, asking him to appear before the Investigating Officer (IO) by 10.30 am on Friday, was served on Ravi Prakash under Section 41A of CrPC, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Banjara Hills) K Srinivasa Rao said on Thursday. This was the second notice issued to Ravi Prakash by the Banjara Hills police.

Two weeks ago, a similar notice was served on him. The Banjara Hills police booked the case against Ravi Prakash, Murthy and Hari Kiran based on a complaint lodged by Associated Broadcasting Company Private Limited Director P Kaushik Rao. This was the third case that was registered against Ravi Prakash. The Cyberabad Police earlier booked two cases.

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive day, Ravi Prakash appeared before the IO at the Cyberabad cybercrimes police station in Gachibowli. They quizzed him for over nine hours.

Investigators mainly focused on financial transactions that were carried out in TV9 when he was CEO and his association with Telugu actor S Shivaji and why the actor approached National Company Law Tribunal over an issue related to shares.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.