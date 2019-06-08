Ravi Prakash grilled again in cheating and forgery case

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Investigators probing the cheating and forgery case that was registered against the former TV9 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) V Ravi Prakash are seeking legal opinion on further action to be taken after completing his questioning.

Officials from Cyberabad cybercrimes police station and Banjara Hills police station questioned Ravi Prakash separately for five days in connection with three cases. They said the replies given by Ravi Prakash to questions posed during questioning would be analyzed properly.

On Saturday, he again appeared before Banjara Hills police. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Banjara Hills) K Srinivasa Rao interacting with media persons said, “We will analyse replies given by Ravi Prakash and if necessary we will again call him for questioning.”

The investigators video-graphed the entire proceedings related to questioning. They carried out questioning with the help of a detailed questionnaire that was prepared pertaining to the cheating and forgery case.