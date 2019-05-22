Ravi Prakash holed up in resort near Vijayawada?

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad cybercrimes sleuths, probing the cheating and forgery case that was booked against former TV9 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) V Ravi Prakash, actor S Shivaji and others, found that Ravi Prakash was taking shelter in a resort in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Ravi Prakash was taking shelter in the resort near Vijayawada for the last 10 days. A few politicians were also found to be helping him stay in the resort, it was learnt. He was maintaining contacts with his acquaintances through WhatsApp.

He reportedly shot a video in the same resort and released it on Wednesday. In the 8.49-minute video, Ravi Prakash found fault with the police for booking ‘false cases’ against him.

Giving his version of the developments in TV9 over the last few weeks, Ravi Prakash claimed that he had not run away after cases were registered against him and accused the police of foisting false cases on him. The Cyberabad Police registered two cases while the Banjara Hills police booked one more case against Ravi Prakash, Shivaji and others. Ten witnesses have already been examined by investigators who continued to question former TV9 Chief Financial Officer (CFO) MVKN Murthy.

The police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Ravi Prakash and Shivaji at all airports in the country after they failed to appear before the investigating officer in spite of issuing three notices to them.