Hyderabad: Investigators probing the cheating and forgery case booked against former TV9 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) V Ravi Prakash, Telugu actor S Shivaji and others, suspect Ravi Prakash is reportedly hiding in Maharashtra after moving out of a resort near Vijayawada. The Cyberabad cybercrimes sleuths, who booked the case against Ravi Prakash and are searching for him, believe he shifted base from Vijayawada after the YSCRP’s landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. He could have moved to Maharashtra, police sources said.

Earlier, the Cyberabad police had issued a notice to Ravi Prakash under Section 41A CrPc on May 21 asking him to appear on May 23. However, he did not turn up. With this, the former TV9 CEO has now failed to appear before the investigating officer (IO) after issuing notices to him thrice.

“As he (Ravi Prakash) failed to respond to our notices, we will act as per the directions of the court,” a senior police official said, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

Meanwhile, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has passed an order allowing SAIF III Mauritius Company Limited to withdraw its petition against Ivision Media India Private Limited and others. Ravi Prakash had also raised objections in the same case. Interim orders passed in the instant company petition will stand vacated and all the interlocutory applications will stand closed.