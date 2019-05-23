Ravi Prakash may have shifted from resort: Police

By | Published: 1:40 am

Hyderabad: Former TV9 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) V Ravi Prakash might have shifted his base from a resort in Vijayawada to another place immediately after the landslide victory for the YSRC in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Ravi Prakash was reportedly of the view that he could be bailed out from three cases that were registered against him by Cyberabad and Banjara Hills Police if TDP retained power. With that hope, he was taking shelter in Andhra Pradesh ever since the Cyberabad Police started searching for him.

With TDP losing miserably, police sources said Ravi Prakash could have moved out of the resort fearing that the police would trace him easily. It was from the same resort that he shot and released a video on Wednesday to claim that he did not escape and accused the police of foisting false cases against him.

Sources said that Ravi Prakash reportedly took shelter in Andhra Pradesh with the help of a few politicians. He remained untraceable after Cyberabad Police issued three notices to him asking to appear before the investigating officer. As he did not turn up before the investigating officer, the police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) at all airports in the country against him along with his acquaintance S Shivaji, a Telugu film actor.

The police had already examined key witnesses in the case and questioned former TV9 Chief Financial Officer (CFO) MVKN Murthy along with a few employees to collect more information from them.

