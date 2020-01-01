Ravi Teja dons Khaki again

By | Published: 8:12 pm

After delivering a couple of blockbusters, Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja and blockbuster director Gopichand Malineni have teamed up with for the third time for Krack to complete a hat-trick hit in their combination.

The film Krack is fast progressing with its shoot and so far two schedules have been completed. Already, the film has garnered huge attention with immense response for the title and Ravi Teja’s massy look in the poster. Now, the makers, on the occasion of New Year, released the film’s first look poster.

Ravi Teja is seen in Khaki costumes with intensity in his eyes and he is seen holding a goli soda which gives the requisite mass touch to the poster. In the background, prisoners in the lock-up could be observed.

Shruti Haasan is the female lead in Krack which is based on true incidents in Telugu States, the production team says, describing it as an intense story which is laced with elements that hold appeal for all sections of the movie goers.

The film is scheduled for release in this summer. SS Thaman renders tunes for the film produced by B Madhu under Saraswathi Films Division Banner. Tamil actors Samuthirakani and Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar are roped in for powerful roles.

GK Vishnu who worked for films like Mersal and Bigil is the director of photography. Apart from Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead, the cast of the movie include Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Happy Days Sudhkar, Vamsi Chaganti, etc.