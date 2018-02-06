Ravi Teja to pair up with three heroines?

By | Published: 11:14 pm 7:37 pm

The news about Ravi Teja working with Srinu Vaitla has been confirmed by the actor himself during the promotions of Touch Chesi Chudu. It was Srinu vaitla who introduced Ravi Teja to Telugu cinema by making Nee Kosam. The duo had also worked together for Venky and Dubai Seenu. Now, after a gap of 10 years, they have paired up for another commercial film.

The latest news is that the film will have Ravi Teja playing three different roles. It is not yet confirmed if it’s a triple action role or just one character, where he plays three different shades. Reports claim that the shooting will be happening with Amar Akbar Anthony as a tentative title. If it goes well with characterisation, the same title may be fixed later.

The casting department, after many rounds of discussions, has recently decided to rope in three beautiful heroines for this film. According to latest reports, Kajal Aggarwal, Nivetha Thomas and Anjali are going to be roped in. Kajal Aggarwal had already worked with Ravi Teja for Sarochharu and Veera. Anjali also paired with him in Balupu with him. However, for Nivetha it will be her first movie with Ravi Teja, if she agrees to sign up for this project.

On the work front, Sreenu Vaitla does not have a hit in the recent times and so, it seems that he is very well prepared to bag a hit with this upcoming project. Ravi Teja has also confirmed that he is doing this film only because he liked the story and not to back the director up. With huge cast, looks like the film is going to be a high budget movie and this time, the audience hope that the director will not disappoint them.