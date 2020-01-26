Ravi Teja seeks to cement his place

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Following the praise from audiences for his recent outing Disco Raja, the Mass Maharaj is bracing to cement his position with back-to-back film at the Telugu box office. As part of it, the actor is teaming up with director Ramesh Varma for another interesting subject.

The movie is being produced by Satyanarayama Koneru under the banner A Studios and Havish Production. The date of the movie opening will be decided this month while the regular shooting will commence from the month of March.

The actor who gave some memorable hits to Telugu fans — Itlu Sravani Subramanyam, Chiranjeevi, Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru, Idiot, Khadgam, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi and Raja The Great is another notable box office hit in the recent times. Now with Disco Raja, the actor is back on track striking a chord with audiences with his subject and craft.

