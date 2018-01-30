Ravinder Reddy adds another feather to his cap

By | Published: 11:00 pm 7:39 pm

D Ravinder Reddy, an eminent photographer from the city, received best photography award and a certificate of appreciation for his contribution to the heritage book — Journey of the Hyderabad City Police. This book showcases the evolution of the city police over the years with great pictorial content.

Sharing his joy, the photographer says that it is a great honour to receive the award. “It is a special recognition award given by the government.” Ravinder mentions that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao personally liked the book. “It has given the needed confidence and boost to my co-author and me,” he adds. Ravinder says usually when it comes to books like these, one’s efforts go unnoticed, but it feels great when they receive such a big response.

Ravinder also adds that getting all the photos in place for his book was nothing less than a mammoth task. “We had to collect pictures from several places like Chowmahalla Palace library, Telangana State archives and Salar Jung Museum,” he shares.

The photographer mentions that this is the best book on police, both in terms of content and visuals. “I had to put in some extra effort to get the old photographs in place because some of them were in a bad condition,” he recalls.

Currently working on book titled Vibrant Telangana for the Tourism Department, he says that the work is in progress and in another two months, it will be released.