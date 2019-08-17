Ravindra Jadeja, Poonam Yadav among 19 sportspersons nominated for Arjuna award

By | Published: 6:38 pm

New Delhi: Cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Poonam Yadav among 19 sportspersons have been nominated for the Arjuna award. The names of the sportspersons were finalised by the Selection Committee on Saturday.

Jadeja and Yadav’s names were recommended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in April for the prestigious award this year.

The list also includes the name of Tajinderpal Singh Toor (athletics), Mohammed Anas Yahiya (athletics), S Bhaskaran (bodybuilding), Sonia Lather (boxing), Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (hockey), Ajay Thakur (Kabaddi), Gaurav Singh Gill (motorsports), Pramod Bhagat (para-sports, badminton), Anjum Moudgil (shooting), Harmeet Rajul Desai (table tennis), Pooja Dhanda (wrestling), Fouaad Mirza (Equestrian), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (football), Swapna Barman (athletics), Sundar Singh Gurjar (para-sports, athletics), Bhamidipati Sai Praneeth (badminton), Simran Singh Shergill (polo).

Arjuna Award is an honour bestowed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in order to recognise the achievement of athletes.

Bajrang Punia and Deepa Malik have been picked for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna by the committee.

